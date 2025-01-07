Aubrey Plaza Shares Statement on the "Unimaginable Tragedy" of Husband Jeff Baena's Death

The filmmaker died last week at the age of 47

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jan 7, 2025

Aubrey Plaza's husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, died at the age of 47 on Friday (January 3). Now, Plaza has shared a statement about the "unimaginable tragedy" of his death.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," Plaza said in a joint statement with Baena's family to People.

Baena died by suicide. He was a writer and director who co-wrote I Heart Huckabees (2014) and directed the films Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), Horse Girl (2020) and Spin Me Round (2022).

