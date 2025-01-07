Aubrey Plaza's husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, died at the age of 47 on Friday (January 3). Now, Plaza has shared a statement about the "unimaginable tragedy" of his death.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," Plaza said in a joint statement with Baena's family to People.

Baena died by suicide. He was a writer and director who co-wrote I Heart Huckabees (2014) and directed the films Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), Horse Girl (2020) and Spin Me Round (2022).