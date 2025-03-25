Andy Shauf, Avery and Darryl Kissick, Dallas Bryson, and Colin Nealis have resumed activity over at Foxwarren headquarters, reuniting the band for the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled debut album. The aptly named 2 arrives April 30 through Arts & Crafts.

Created in respective home studios across four provinces and assembled in Toronto, the bestie band's sophomore effort showcases a "trove of found-sound conversations between two lovers [woven] into the songs." That's exemplified in lead single "Listen2me," on which Shauf is the vessel for the warring halves.

Watch the "Listen2me" video, directed and created by Winston Hacking, below. There, you'll also find the album's tracklist.

Foxwarren have mapped out a handful of tour dates this summer, though so far, none in Canada. Keep your fingers crossed for a reversal on that front ahead of 2025's festival season!



2:

1. Dance

2. Sleeping

3. Say It

4. Listen2me

5. QuiteAlot2

6. Strange

7. Havana

8. Yvonne

9. Deadhead

10. True

11. Round&round

12. Dress

13. Wings

14. Serious

15. Again&