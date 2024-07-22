Back in February, "Archie, Marry Me" — the sterling single leading the 2014 self-titled debut album from Alvvays — surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The record was originally released on July 22 a full decade ago, and now, the band are celebrating with a 10th anniversary deluxe vinyl reissue.

Remastered by Bernie Grundman, Alvvays (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is set for release on November 15 through Polyvinyl Records. The LP is pressed on "cerulean cloudy clear" wax, and includes the vinyl-exclusive bonus track "Underneath Us" as well as deluxe gatefold packaging and a poster designed by Chad VanGaalen, with whom the band recorded the album in Calgary after Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley wrote much of it in a remote farmhouse on Prince Edward Island. (Rankin wrote another chunk of it while working at a smoothie hut in Toronto.)

While discussing "Archie, Marry Me" on an episode of Song Exploder last year, O'Hanley and Rankin revealed that VanGaalen was quite literally the reason they became a band. He told them they were making "a band record," not another solo release for Rankin. "'You know, you guys should come up with a name,'" O'Hanley remembered, laughing. "So, it's kind of the island we founded the band upon."

Find the full reissue tracklist and pre-order link below.

Alvvays (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition):

1. Adult Diversion

2. Archie, Marry Me

3. Ones Who Love You

4. Next of Kin

5. Party Police

6. The Agency Group

7. Dives

8. Atop a Cake

9. Red Planet

10. Underneath Us (Bonus Track)

Pre-order Alvvays (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition).