Daft Punk are bringing their anime Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar to theatres for the first time since its 2003 limited run, and they've shared a trailer for it ahead of the December screenings.

The dialogue-free film was released as a visualizer for 2001's Discovery. Now it's gotten a cinematic remastering, and will screen at global theatres beginning December 12.

Though billed as a one-night-only event, there are screenings in select cities on December 13, 14 and 15. While Whitby, ON, get their chance to see it on the 12th, Toronto's Carleton Cinema will play it December 13–15. Montreal gets screenings at a handful of theatres from the 12th to the 15th. Check for screenings near you on the film's website.

The trailer released for Interstella 5555 is exactly what you'd expect — a selection of scenes from the movie set to different Discovery tracks. Watch it below.