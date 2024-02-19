film features
Adam Growe and 'Cash Cab' Return to Toronto with a Focus on Music and "Real Emotions"
PUBLISHED Mar 4, 2024
Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of 2000s Canadian pop culture remembers 'Cash Cab,' the game show where unsuspecting passengers were...
Denis Villeneuve Might Return to Canadian Indies — but Until Then He Loves What He's 'Dune'
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2024
Speaking with Denis Villeneuve the day after Dune: Part Two's Montreal premiere where the red carpet was quite literally rolled out for him...
The Six Most Canadian Moments of 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' So Far
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2024
'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' made its debut last week (February 22), and oh boy is it ever Canadian! The CN Tower appears in...
Celebrating 100 Years of Columbia Pictures with an Iconic Film from Each Decade
PUBLISHED Feb 22, 2024
From the earliest days of studio founders Joe Brandt and brothers Harry and Jack Cohn working the sidelines to becoming one of the major...
Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in February 2024
PUBLISHED Feb 16, 2024
As studios continue to dump their stock into the wasteland that is the January and February movie calendar, streaming options are picking...
Bob Marley Is Remembered as a "Superhero" — but Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ziggy Marley Aim Deeper in 'One Love'
PUBLISHED Feb 15, 2024
Over 40 years since his untimely passing, the afterglow of Bob Marley's legacy continues to shine bright. A new biopic of the iconic reggae...
Molly McGlynn Gives Voice to Universal Struggles of 'Fitting In'
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2024
In an alternative universe, writer and director Molly McGlynn would’ve been granted the budget to properly set her sophomore feature during...
Exclaim! Readers Reveal Their Favourite Albums, Films and TV of 2023
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2024
Here at Exclaim!, we've already shared our lists of the best albums, films and TV shows. Now, as we put 2023 behind us, we're taking one...