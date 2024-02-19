film features
Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in January 2024
PUBLISHED Jan 16, 2024
Happy 2024, everyone! We've made it to another year and, as the weather turns frigid across the country, there's no better time to ditch un...
9 Iconic 'Mean Girls' Quotes That Have Entered the Lexicon
PUBLISHED Jan 8, 2024
In the two decades since Mean Girls' initial release, the teen comedy has become more than just a movie: it's a wellspring of unforgettable...
Exclaim!'s 10 Most Anticipated Films of 2024
PUBLISHED Jan 5, 2024
After Barbenheimer saved cinema last year, we're anxious to see what the silver screen has to offer in 2024. A couple films from 2023 carry...
We've Edited a Bunch of Album Covers with Disney's Public Domain 'Steamboat Willie' Mouse
PUBLISHED Jan 5, 2024
On New Year's Day, shortly after the stroke of midnight, the earliest version of Disney's Mickey Mouse from 1928 short Steamboat Willie ent...
Here Are the Three Things Exclaim! Gave a 10/10 in 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2023
It's easy to give out a 10/10 score in hindsight. To award an album, film or TV show a perfect score when it's first released, however, is...
Jeffrey Wright on the Truths of 'American Fiction': "I Was Living a Pretty Near Approximation to That Myself"
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2023
"There can be something cathartic in the process of working on a project such as this," actor Jeffrey Wright tells Exclaim! during a press...
Christmas Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in December 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2023
It's the most wonderful time of the year! We've officially landed in "Let's circle back in the new year" email territory, and, now more tha...
The 10 Best Films You Didn't See in 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2023
Canadian films feature prominently in this year's collection of hidden gems, with striking new voices and visually rich filmmakers making t...