Toronto Japanese Film Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

The Toronto Japanese Film Festival (TJFF) is returning to the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre (JCCC) this summer with a stacked slate of 23 Japanese movies.

All screenings will take place at the JCCC's Kobayashi Hall from June 6 to 20.

Leading the way is the special screening of Studio Ghibli savant Hayao Miyazaki's latest effort, The Boy and the Heron, with commentary and presentations by composer Joe Hisaishi and animation director Takeshi Honda. The film won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature last month.

TJFF will also screen Peter Michael Dowd's documentary Mr. Jimmy, which tells the tale of Akio Sakurai, the legendary guitarist dubbed "The Jimmy Page of Japan."

Kosai Sekine's mystery Stay Mum, Toshiyuki Teruya's Okinawan comedy Kanasando and Eiko Kawabe Brown's Landscapes of Home will make their world premieres at the fest, while films set to debut in Canada include the 90th film by Yoji Yamada, Mom, Is That You?, as well as Mitsuhiro Mihara's Takano Tofu and Takayuki Hamana's The Klutzy Witch.

Multi-film passes and individual screening tickets for all shows will go on sale at JCCC's official website on May 8.