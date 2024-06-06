There's a New 'Hunger Games' Movie in the Works

'Sunrise on the Reaping' will focus on Haymitch Abernathy in the Second Quarter Quell

BY Ben OkazawaPublished Jun 6, 2024

This morning, Suzanne Collins announced via the official The Hunger Games Instagram this morning that she's penning a new chapter in the iconic franchise with prequel novel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She followed up just hours later, revealing that the book will be adapted into a movie.

The announcement comes less than a year after the first prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, hit theatres. 

Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the Second Quarter Quell and a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, played by Woody Harrelson in the original trilogy. Events take place 24 years prior to the Jennifer Lawrence-led films.

The book will be published on March 18, 2025, while the film is set to arrive on November 20, 2026, via Lionsgate.

FilmNewsBook

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage