There's a New 'Hunger Games' Movie in the Works

This morning, Suzanne Collins announced via the official The Hunger Games Instagram this morning that she's penning a new chapter in the iconic franchise with prequel novel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She followed up just hours later, revealing that the book will be adapted into a movie.

The announcement comes less than a year after the first prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, hit theatres.

Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the Second Quarter Quell and a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, played by Woody Harrelson in the original trilogy. Events take place 24 years prior to the Jennifer Lawrence-led films.

The book will be published on March 18, 2025, while the film is set to arrive on November 20, 2026, via Lionsgate.