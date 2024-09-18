Sul Sul simmers! We are amid the pinnacle of movie adaptations, and it seems that fans of The Sims will also have something to look forward to. A movie adaptation of the video game series has been confirmed, and it's backed by the team behind Barbie.

Announced in a blog post yesterday, EA confirmed that the movie adaptation will be in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and feature an all-star production. The beloved video game's adaptation will be directed by Loki and Sex Education's Kate Herron, co-written with Briony Redman, and produced by Vertigo Entertainment and LuckyChap — Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley's production house.

"Teaming up with renowned Hollywood powerhouses, this exciting new chapter for The Sims will bring its magic to millions more fans," EA Entertainment President Laura Mieles said in an interview with Variety. "It's a testament to the enduring power of this beloved franchise, which has captivated more than 500 million players for a quarter of a century. Our commitment to innovate across The Sims universe of experiences and products will inspire all generations of Simmers."

EA's Vice President and General Manager of The Sims franchise, Kate Gorman, told Variety that they are aiming for a "truly authentic Sims experience brought to a theatrical release."

Fans of the series can expect "a lot of lore" and maybe even a dash of Barbie pink and flair.