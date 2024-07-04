This week's challenge seems to be "Who can buy the Kenny vs. Spenny house first," as the home where the iconic competition show was set is up for sale.

Located at 288 Sherbourne Street, the house is where the titular Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice lived during the weeks they filmed the show, which aired from 2002 to 2010. For the very Toronto real estate price of $2.5 million, you too can challenge your best friend to wear an octopus on their head and kiss more girls than you.

The property is massive, boasting nine bedrooms and four bathrooms. The house's Zillow listing says it "presents a rare opportunity to own a meticulously preserved semi-detached Victorian home that is part of Toronto's rich history," before casually suggesting that one could completely renovate it.

That's not to say that the house hasn't been updated at all over the past two decades. While some familiar fixtures remain — such as the backyard — the kitchen has been fully updated since filming wrapped.

It's been a big year for iconic Toronto houses going on the market, as the Scott Pilgrim house went up for sale last August.