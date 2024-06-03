Robert Downey Jr. "Surprisingly Open-Minded" About Returning as Iron Man

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) reputation has continued circling the drain in the past couple years, it started to seem as though only the Avengers could save them. Luckily for Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr. is willing to bring the super team's leader Iron Man back into the mix.

It seemed as though Downey Jr. had closed the door on Iron Man's chapter in the MCU after 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but the legendary actor revealed today that he'd be open to making a return to the character in the future.

During a Variety Actors on Actors video, Jodie Foster asked him if he would "think of putting the suit back on" and reprise his role as Tony Stark / Iron Man, which is ironic considering Foster herself recently called superhero movies a "phase that's lasted a little too long" and hoped "people will be sick of it soon."

"It's just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I've strangely ever played, even though he's way cooler than I am," Downey Jr. replied. "Speaking of renaissance and coming full circle, I've become surprisingly open-minded to the idea."

Check out Downey Jr. and Foster's full conversation below, where they discuss Nyad, Oppenheimer, their 1995 collaboration Home for the Holidays and more, with the quick Iron Man segment taking place at 32:30.