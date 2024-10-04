Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips's musical sequel to 2019's Joker, is out today — it's not very good! Joaquin Phoenix returns as troubled outsider Arthur Fleck (he's the Joker!), but this time around, he's joined by Lady Gaga as Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (she's Harley Quinn!).

Because Gaga is Gaga, she released an album — called Harlequin — to accompany Folie à Deux, though it's not the official soundtrack. That album is out today.

The Joker: Folie à Deux soundtrack features Gaga and Phoenix duetting on "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Bewitched" and the early Carpenters hit "(They Long to Be) Close to You," plus Nick Cave singing a medley of "Slap That Bass," "Get Happy" and "What the World Needs Now Is Love." The most interesting piece is probably Phoenix's cover of Daniel Johnston's "True Love Will Find You in the End."

Check it out below.