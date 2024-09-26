Appearing on spicy chicken wings show Hot Ones tends to inspire poop talk from even the most dignified celebrities — and this includes actor James McAvoy, who has now told of the time he sharted on stage when trying to make his girlfriend laugh.

Appearing on Hot Ones Versus alongside his Speak No Evil costar Mackenzie Davis last week (September 17), McAvoy recounted the time he tried to fart on stage as a joke and accidentally soiled himself.

"I was on stage, and then the audience was empty, and I was fooling around for my girlfriend at the time," he recalled. "I was fooling around. We were checking out the acoustics and stuff. She's in the audience. And I go, 'Okay, let's really check out the acoustics on this!' And I pass wind as loudly as I possibly can, and I pooped my pants."

Always a total pro, McAvoy quickly came up with a lie: "Luckily there were dressing rooms really close by because we were in the theatre. I cleaned myself up and when I came back, she said, 'What happened?' I went, 'I got stage fright.' She was like, 'But it was just me in the audience.' And I was like, 'I know — it can strike an actor at any time.'"

Watch McAvoy's appearance on Hot Ones Versus below. We can only imagine what the aftermath of eating all those spicy wings was like.