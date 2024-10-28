James Franco has confirmed that his friendship with Seth Rogen is "over," as they fell out after Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by eight women in January 2018.

Variety asked Franco if he was still in touch with Rogen. Franco responded, "No. I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over. And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me."

Seth Rogen and James Franco famously had a friendship that spilled over into their work, as they appeared together in projects like Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Interview, and Freaks and Geeks.

In 2021, Rogen indicated that he was done working with Franco. He said at the time, "I … look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."

He continued, "I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."