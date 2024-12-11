Rejoice, streamers! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 97th Academy Awards will be available to be streamed live on Hulu and ABC simultaneously. This occasion marks the very first time the Oscars will be available on streamers.

Typically, in Canada, it's expected that Disney+ helms Hulu's streaming properties, though it's thus far not been confirmed how viewers will be able to tune in north of the border.

The Academy Awards has seen an increase in viewership in recent years; the 2024 Oscars saw the highest rise in viewers since 2020 (thanks, Barbenheimer), with 21.5 million viewers tuning in, while audiences had previously shrunk since 2014 after 40 million viewers watched 12 Years a Slave win Best Picture.

Conan O'Brien was recently announced as the host of the 97th Academy Awards after Jimmy Kimmel had previously hosted for two consecutive years.

The Oscars will air March 2. For those who will miss the live show, the Oscars will be available to stream the next day on Hulu (and hopefully Disney+).