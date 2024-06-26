Hot Docs Cuts Majority of Board of Directors

Due to "urgent financial challenges," Hot Docs announced the temporary summer closure of its landmark Ted Rogers Cinema last month. Now, the country's largest documentary festival has significantly scaled back its board of directors from 14 members to three.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the embattled Toronto organization agreed to the cuts at a meeting last week, during which co-chairs Robin Mirsky and Lalita Krishna stepped down from their roles. The remaining board of directors — Nicholas de Pencier, Kevin Wong and Lydia Luckevich — will be at the helm "to effectively and efficiently navigate the critical financial obstacles facing the organization over the upcoming months."

Hot Docs is currently undergoing a root-and-branch review of its boardroom structure, including a thorough examination of the board's composition, structure, governance, skills matrix and recruitment policies.

Back in March, after Artistic Director Hussain Currimbhoy left his position, 10 programmers also exited the festival. The film festival had already warned that it was facing "significant operational challenges" ahead of its 2024 edition, and allegations of "toxic behaviour" and "grave mismanagement" came to follow.