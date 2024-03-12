Hot Docs Announces 2024 Special Presentations Lineup

Today, Hot Docs has shared the full lineup of new documentary features that’ll be screening at the festival’s Special Presentations program this year, featuring some legendary filmmakers and new perspectives.

The 2024 Special Presentations program promises “a critical lens on societal issues” while also providing audiences with intimate insights into the lives and creative processes of some celebrated directors and creators.

This year’s world premieres include Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond’s Red Fever, which travels to “the four corners of Turtle Island and across Europe to explore the world’s fascination with Native Americans,” while Full Frontal with Samantha Bee correspondent Amy Hoggart explores the controversial practice of declawing cats in American Cats: The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. The Ride Ahead, an expansion of co-director Samuel Habib’s short film My Disability Roadmap, explores starting a career and finding love while navigating life with a disability.

Other featured documentaries include Jon Ornoy’s Lost in the Shuffle, Emmanuel Reyé’s Le Mans 55: The Unauthorized Investigation and François Nemeta’s Michel Gondry, Do It Yourself, an intimate look at the music video director and filmmaker’s life, work and creative process.

You can check out the entire lineup here. The 2024 Hot Docs Festival will take place April 25 to May 5 in cinemas across Toronto.

