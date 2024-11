It's Halloween, so here's a trick rather than a treat: some titles will be leaving Netflix in the coming months.

Subscribers can say bye-bye to all three Hangover movies on November 20, as well as both Ted movies on November 15. Damn, it's a bad month to be a dude who likes R-rated comedies!

It's also a bad month for Canadian supernatural medical dramas, since all five seasons of Saving Hope will exit on November 14.

See what's leaving Netflix Canada in November 2024 below, as well as what's arriving on the service right here. Also make sure to check out what's streaming over at Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video, MUBI and more.

Leaving Netflix in November 2024

Saving Hope: Seasons 1–5 (November 14)

Ted (November 15)

Ted 2 (November 15)

The Hangover (November 20)

The Hangover: Part II (November 20)

The Hangover: Part III (November 20)