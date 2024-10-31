The culmination of autumnal spookies has come at last: it's Halloween! Boo! Most streaming platforms kept their horror programming to October, but that's not without a few exceptions; case in point, Netflix will be starting November with I Know What You Did Last Summer and Resident Evil, with M3GAN and The Possession of Hannah Grace shortly following.
That said, there's plenty more heading to the streamer in 2024's penultimate month, including some winter holiday early birds, with I'll Be Home for Christmas, Hot Frosty featuring the one and only Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert), Deck the Halls, and Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas, among other Christmassy content arriving throughout the month.
Three Rush Hour movies, two Anchormans and a pair of John Wicks lead the blockbuster offerings, while Netflix reliably has a bunch of reality TV lined up for the month, starting with Love Is Blind: Argentina and concluding with Is It Cake? Holiday. Yep, we're still on the cake thing!
Take a look at everything heading to Netflix below, and if your eyes are left wanting for more, there's also plenty to watch over at Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video, MUBI and more.
November 1
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase
It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football
Let Go
Beast
Ça Sent La Coupe
Christmas in Rome
Crown for Christmas
Deliver Us from Evil
Every Christmas Has a Story
Hidden Figures
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Man of Steel
Mansfield Park
My Internship in Canada
Ransom: Season 1–3
Resident Evil
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scarface
The Man Who Invented Christmas
We're the Millers
November 4
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
November 5
Angel Has Fallen
Love Village: Season 2
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen
November 6
Love Is Blind: Argentina
Meet Me Next Christmas
M3GAN
Pedro Páramo
November 7
10 Days of a Curious Man
Born for the Spotlight
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Seasons 17–21
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
November 8
Bank Under Siege
The Cage
Investigation Alien
Like a Boss
Mr. Plankton
Vijay 69
Umjolo: The Gone Girl
November 9
Arcane: Season 2, Act I
November 10
The Possession of Hannah Grace
November 12
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen
The Outpost
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil
November 13
EMILIA PÉREZ
Hot Frosty
The Mothers of Penguins
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley
Sisters' Feud
SPRINT Part 2
November 14
Beyond Goodbye
The Lost Children
November 15
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
The Little Rascals
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
Ready or Not
The Secret Life of Pets
November 16
Arcane: Season 2, Act II
November 18
Wonderoos: Season 2
November 19
Deck the Halls
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special
Zombieverse: New Blood
November 20
Adoration
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
Diana
GTMAX
The Merry Gentlemen
Our Oceans
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3–4
November 21
Maybe Baby 2
Série Noire: Seasons 1–2
Tokyo Override
Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas
November 22
900 Days Without Anabel
Daddy's Home
Daddy's Home 2
The Empress: Season 2
The Helicopter Heist
JOY
The Piano Lesson
Spellbound
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2
TRANSMITZVAH
When the Phone Rings
November 23
Arcane: Season 2, Act III
Us
November 25
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4
The Flash
November 26
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
November 27
Chef's Table: Volume 7
Our Little Secret
November 28
Asaf
Is It Cake? Holiday
The Madness
November 29
Senna
The Snow Sister