The culmination of autumnal spookies has come at last: it's Halloween! Boo! Most streaming platforms kept their horror programming to October, but that's not without a few exceptions; case in point, Netflix will be starting November with I Know What You Did Last Summer and Resident Evil, with M3GAN and The Possession of Hannah Grace shortly following.

That said, there's plenty more heading to the streamer in 2024's penultimate month, including some winter holiday early birds, with I'll Be Home for Christmas, Hot Frosty featuring the one and only Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert), Deck the Halls, and Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas, among other Christmassy content arriving throughout the month.

Three Rush Hour movies, two Anchormans and a pair of John Wicks lead the blockbuster offerings, while Netflix reliably has a bunch of reality TV lined up for the month, starting with Love Is Blind: Argentina and concluding with Is It Cake? Holiday. Yep, we're still on the cake thing!

Take a look at everything heading to Netflix below, and if your eyes are left wanting for more, there's also plenty to watch over at Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video, MUBI and more.

November 1

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football

Let Go

Beast

Ça Sent La Coupe

Christmas in Rome

Crown for Christmas

Deliver Us from Evil

Every Christmas Has a Story

Hidden Figures

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Man of Steel

Mansfield Park

My Internship in Canada

Ransom: Season 1–3

Resident Evil

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scarface

The Man Who Invented Christmas

We're the Millers

November 4

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

November 5

Angel Has Fallen

Love Village: Season 2

London Has Fallen

Olympus Has Fallen

November 6

Love Is Blind: Argentina

Meet Me Next Christmas

M3GAN

Pedro Páramo

November 7

10 Days of a Curious Man

Born for the Spotlight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Seasons 17–21

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

November 8

Bank Under Siege

The Cage

Investigation Alien

Like a Boss

Mr. Plankton

Vijay 69

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

November 9

Arcane: Season 2, Act I

November 10

The Possession of Hannah Grace

November 12

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen

The Outpost

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil

November 13

EMILIA PÉREZ

Hot Frosty

The Mothers of Penguins

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Sisters' Feud

SPRINT Part 2

November 14

Beyond Goodbye

The Lost Children

November 15

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

The Little Rascals

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Ready or Not

The Secret Life of Pets

November 16

Arcane: Season 2, Act II

November 18

Wonderoos: Season 2

November 19

Deck the Halls

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special

Zombieverse: New Blood

November 20

Adoration

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

Diana

GTMAX

The Merry Gentlemen

Our Oceans

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3–4

November 21

Maybe Baby 2

Série Noire: Seasons 1–2

Tokyo Override

Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas

November 22

900 Days Without Anabel

Daddy's Home

Daddy's Home 2

The Empress: Season 2

The Helicopter Heist

JOY

The Piano Lesson

Spellbound

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2

TRANSMITZVAH

When the Phone Rings

November 23

Arcane: Season 2, Act III

Us

November 25

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4

The Flash

November 26

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

November 27

Chef's Table: Volume 7

Our Little Secret

November 28

Asaf

Is It Cake? Holiday

The Madness

November 29

Senna

The Snow Sister