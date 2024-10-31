Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in November 2024

Including a pair of 'John Wick' films, some early Christmas content and some late spooky stuff

BY Allie GregoryPublished Oct 31, 2024

The culmination of autumnal spookies has come at last: it's Halloween! Boo! Most streaming platforms kept their horror programming to October, but that's not without a few exceptions; case in point, Netflix will be starting November with I Know What You Did Last Summer and Resident Evil, with M3GAN and The Possession of Hannah Grace shortly following.

That said, there's plenty more heading to the streamer in 2024's penultimate month, including some winter holiday early birds, with I'll Be Home for Christmas, Hot Frosty featuring the one and only Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert), Deck the Halls, and Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas, among other Christmassy content arriving throughout the month. 

Three Rush Hour movies, two Anchormans and a pair of John Wicks lead the blockbuster offerings, while Netflix reliably has a bunch of reality TV lined up for the month, starting with Love Is Blind: Argentina and concluding with Is It Cake? Holiday. Yep, we're still on the cake thing!

Take a look at everything heading to Netflix below, and if your eyes are left wanting for more, there's also plenty to watch over at Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video, MUBI and more.

November 1

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase 
It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football 
Let Go 
Beast 
Ça Sent La Coupe
Christmas in Rome
Crown for Christmas
Deliver Us from Evil
Every Christmas Has a Story
Hidden Figures
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Man of Steel
Mansfield Park
My Internship in Canada
Ransom: Season 1–3
Resident Evil
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scarface
The Man Who Invented Christmas
We're the Millers

November 4

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

November 5

Angel Has Fallen
Love Village: Season 2 
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen

November 6

Love Is Blind: Argentina 
Meet Me Next Christmas 
M3GAN
Pedro Páramo

November 7

10 Days of a Curious Man 
Born for the Spotlight 
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Seasons 17–21
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson 
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 
Ride Along
Ride Along 2

November 8

Bank Under Siege 
The Cage 
Investigation Alien
Like a Boss
Mr. Plankton 
Vijay 69 
Umjolo: The Gone Girl

November 9

Arcane: Season 2, Act I

November 10

The Possession of Hannah Grace

November 12

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen 
The Outpost
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil

November 13

EMILIA PÉREZ 
Hot Frosty 
The Mothers of Penguins 
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley 
Sisters' Feud 
SPRINT Part 2

November 14

Beyond Goodbye 
The Lost Children

November 15

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson 
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
The Little Rascals
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
Ready or Not
The Secret Life of Pets

November 16

Arcane: Season 2, Act II

November 18

Wonderoos: Season 2

November 19

Deck the Halls
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special 
Zombieverse: New Blood

November 20

Adoration 
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
Diana
GTMAX 
The Merry Gentlemen 
Our Oceans 
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3–4

November 21

Maybe Baby 2 
Série Noire: Seasons 1–2
Tokyo Override 
Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas

November 22

900 Days Without Anabel 
Daddy's Home
Daddy's Home 2
The Empress: Season 2 
The Helicopter Heist 
JOY 
The Piano Lesson 
Spellbound 
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 
TRANSMITZVAH 
When the Phone Rings

November 23

Arcane: Season 2, Act III 
Us

November 25

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey 
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 
The Flash

November 26

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

November 27

Chef's Table: Volume 7 
Our Little Secret

November 28

Asaf 
Is It Cake? Holiday 
The Madness

November 29

Senna 
The Snow Sister

FilmNewsNext on StreamingTVNetflix

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage