Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves to Perform on 'SNL' in March

Saturday Night Live has announced the musical guest and celebrity host pairings for its first March episodes.

The March 2 episode will feature a musical performance from Kacey Musgraves, who just announced her new album Deeper Well. She'll be joined by America's sweetheart, Sydney Sweeney (Anyone but You, Euphoria), on hosting duty.

The following Saturday (March 9) will bring music from Ariana Grande, who will be celebrating the March 8 release of Eternal Sunshine with host (and Dune: Part Two star) Josh Brolin during the show.



As announced during the most recent SNL episode — hosted by Ireland's sweetheart Ayo Edebiri — on February 3 (read our review), the next show will air on February 24, with Shane Gillis hosting and a musical performance from 21 Savage.