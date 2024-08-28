For those of us who can't seem to shake off being academia-pilled no matter how many years we spend away from school, September will always feel more like the start of the year than January does — and I think we can mostly all agree that the weather's preferable, no? As BRAT summer gives way to BRAT autumn, Paramount+ has the 365 party girl's monthly dose of new streaming content.

You and your crüe can tune into Jeff Tremaine's new hair metal docuseries — based on Nöthin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion, the best-selling book by journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock — to get a stunningly candid behind-the-scenes look at an iconic era of music. Elsewhere in music-adjacent non-fiction, there is a presentation of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Marilyn Manson: Unmasked, which is sure to be a harrowing look at the disgraced shock rocker and the numerous allegations against him.

If you're in the mood for something a little more feel-good, it doesn't get more tried-and-true than modern classic films like 13 Going on 30 and The Hangover, which both debut on the streaming service in the month ahead; as does Apartment 7A, a brand new Paramount+ original prequel to Rosemary's Baby starring Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess. Original series Tulsa King, Frasier and Dora also premiere their second seasons, while the Nova Scotia-shot From unveils its third instalment.

Find the full list of September new arrivals coming to Paramount+ below, and be sure to likewise take stock of what else is next on streaming.

September 3

Air Force One

Breach

The Hangover

Tiny Chef, new episode block



September 6

Marilyn Manson: Unmasked

The Surreal Life, S2

The West Coast Hustle

September 9

Sumotherhood

September 10

Jungleland

San Andreas

Walker, S4



September 13

Dora, S2 *

Chopper Cops



September 14

MTV Video Music Awards 2024 (Special)



September 15

Tulsa King, S2 *

September 17

Nöthin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal

Annihilation

Stop-loss

The Loud House: The Really Loud House, new episode block



September 19

Frasier, S2 *

September 20

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, S7

Pillowcase Murders

Wanted Man

September 22

From, S3

September 24

13 Going on 30

Smile

The Patrick Star Show, new episode block

September 25

Survivor, S47



September 26

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale

September 27

Apartment 7A *

Agent Recon

Ridiculousness, S37–38



September 29

Matlock, S1

* Paramount+ original