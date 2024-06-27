Here's Everything Coming to Paramount+ in July 2024

Hot take: Melissa Etheridge's "Come to My Window" is going to get a climate change-induced renaissance at some point during these sticky summer months, because that's where the little air-conditioning unit lives. You can learn more about the 1993 closeted-lesbian anthem, and everything else about Etheridge and her career, in the new documentary Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken — one of the new arrivals coming to Paramount+ in the month of July.
Elsewhere in the (heat)wave of new content scheduled to hit the streaming service this month is the 2014 telenovela-inspired drama that made Gina Rodriguez a star, Jane the Virgin. Not sure how that one's aged! The programming highlights likewise include Red Eye — both the new TV series and the 2005 film — as well as Mafia Spies, Deep Impact, The Boy in the Woods, and the wet, hot summer classic, Baywatch.
You can also catch new episodes of Paw Patrol and a new season of SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off Kamp Koral with the whole family. Find all that and more with Paramount+'s slate of July new arrivals — and don't forget to check out what's coming to Netflix, Prime Video, MUBI and Disney+ too to set up the perfect midsummer night's queue.
July 2
Everybody Wants Some!!
Chaos
Paw Patrol, new episode block
July 5
Red Eye (series)
Ctrl+Alt+Desire
Snack Shack
July 9
Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken
Red Eye
Donnie Darko
July 10
Kamp Koral, S2 *
July 12
PD True, S1 *
Drugstore June
One Life
July 15
Code Black, S1–3
July 16
Mafia Spies *
Dead Ringers
Deep Impact
July 19
Jane the Virgin, S1–5
The Cursed
July 20
Sleeping Dogs
July 22
Ghost Whisperer, S1–5
July 23
The Loud House, new episode block
July 26
The Boy in the Woods *
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship, S3
Love Rat
July 30
Baywatch
The Loud House: The Really Loud House, new episode block
* Paramount+ original