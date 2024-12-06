Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge have had a busy 2024, having both released their own documentaries with Indigo Girls's It's Only Life After All and Etheridge's I'm Not Broken. Making the leap from the silver screen to the stage, the trio are reuniting for a co-headlining North American tour next summer.

The Yes We Are tour will kick off in July in Morrison, CO, which will be followed by a trek of 30 different dates across the US. The trio will make a single Canadian stop in Fredericton on September 13 at the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival before returning to the States. More information about the festival's lineup, tickets and schedule has yet to be revealed.

Tickets will go on sale next next Thursday (December 12) at 10 a.m local time, following presales beginning next Tuesday (December 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below.

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge 2025 Tour dates:

07/25 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/26 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

07/28 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

07/29 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

08/01 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/02 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

08/03 Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

08/07 Paso Robles, CA - Viña Robles Amphitheatre

08/08 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

08/09 Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair Pacific Amphitheatre Concert Series

08/06 Fort Wayne, IN - The Embassy Theatre

08/17 Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park

08/19 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

08/20 Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

08/21 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

08/23 Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/24 St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

08/26 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/30 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/13 Fredericton, NB - Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

09/19 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

09/20 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

09/22 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

09/23 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

09/25 Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

09/26 Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

10/07 Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University

19/08 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/09 San Antonio, TX - The Espee

10/11 Albuquerque, NM • Route 66 Casino

10/12 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre