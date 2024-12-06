Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge have had a busy 2024, having both released their own documentaries with Indigo Girls's It's Only Life After All and Etheridge's I'm Not Broken. Making the leap from the silver screen to the stage, the trio are reuniting for a co-headlining North American tour next summer.
The Yes We Are tour will kick off in July in Morrison, CO, which will be followed by a trek of 30 different dates across the US. The trio will make a single Canadian stop in Fredericton on September 13 at the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival before returning to the States. More information about the festival's lineup, tickets and schedule has yet to be revealed.
Tickets will go on sale next next Thursday (December 12) at 10 a.m local time, following presales beginning next Tuesday (December 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below.
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge 2025 Tour dates:
07/25 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/26 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
07/28 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
07/29 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
08/01 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/02 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
08/03 Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
08/07 Paso Robles, CA - Viña Robles Amphitheatre
08/08 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino
08/09 Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair Pacific Amphitheatre Concert Series
08/06 Fort Wayne, IN - The Embassy Theatre
08/17 Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park
08/19 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
08/20 Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
08/21 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
08/23 Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/24 St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
08/26 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/30 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/13 Fredericton, NB - Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
09/19 Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
09/20 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
09/22 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
09/23 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
09/25 Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
09/26 Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
10/07 Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University
19/08 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/09 San Antonio, TX - The Espee
10/11 Albuquerque, NM • Route 66 Casino
10/12 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre