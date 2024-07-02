David Crosby's Biological Children Are Everywhere, According to Melissa Etheridge

The legacy of David Crosby lives on. In a conversation with People in anticipation of her upcoming documentary Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, Melissa Etheridge revealed that two of her children, whose biological father is David Crosby via sperm donation, keep finding half-siblings out in the world. "We're still finding kids from David Crosby out in the world. My daughter's like, 'I have another half-sister,'" the singer shared.

Etheridge shared that when she and former partner Julie Cypher were looking for a sperm donor, Crosby, a friend of theirs, was the perfect fit. They wanted a donor who wouldn't be anonymous but also wouldn't want to play the role of the children's father. According to Etheridge, Crosby and his wife had had their fourth child with the help of fertility treatments and wanted to "pay it forward."

"He did not need to be [a father]," Etheridge told People. "And that's what really made it clear for me, was that he was willing to say, 'Yeah, I was the biological father.' And my kids call him bio dad, so he's the biological father, but they didn't need a relationship with him."

It is unclear how many biological children Crosby has out there, but he was happy to help out Etheridge and Cypher. He told Rolling Stone in 2000, "Melissa and Julie are good people. Nice set of values, they're funnier than shit, and they've got courage. All rare stuff. You could see that they were in love with each other."

Crosby died in 2023 at 81.

The documentary Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken will premiere July 9th on Paramount+.