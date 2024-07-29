Summer blockbuster season is well underway — both in cinemas and at home on streaming, as Disney+ Canada has detailed its August 2024 lineup.

The big news is the premiere of Season 4 of meta murder mystery Only Murders in the Building. This season relocates the NYC trio to Los Angeles, where Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria play themselves as stars of a film adaptation of the show's titular podcast.

This month also sees the arrival of the latest Planet of the Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, plus a biopic about Motown pop trio the Supremes titled The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat.

See August 2024's Disney+ Canada schedule below, and check out all of the month's streaming schedules (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.

August 1

Land of Tanabata (New Episode)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)

August 2

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts (S2)

August 3

The Fable (New Episode)

August 4

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

August 5

Futurama (S12, New Episode)

August 7

Grown-Ish (S6)

No Way Out: The Roulette (S1, New Episodes)

The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, Three-Episode Premiere)

August 8

Are You Sure?! (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

Land of Tanabata (New Episode)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)

August 9

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Baby Sharks in the City

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)

Shark Attack 360 (All Episodes)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Shark vs. Ross Edgley

Sharks Gone Viral

Supersized Sharks

The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)

August 11

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

August 12

Futurama (S12, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S5)

August 14

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (S1)

No Way Out: The Roulette (S1, New Episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S2, Episodes 1 - 11)

The Tyrant (S1)

The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)

August 15

Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)

August 16

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)

August 17

The Fable (New Episode)

August 18

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

August 19

Futurama (S12, New Episode)

August 21

No Way Out: The Roulette (S1, New Episodes)

The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)

August 22

Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)

August 23

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

August 24

The Fable (New Episodes)

August 25

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

August 26

Futurama (S12, New Episode)

August 27

Only Murders in the Building (S4, Premiere Episode)

August 28

The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)

August 29

Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)

August 30

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)

Macross 7: The Galaxy Is Calling Me!

Macross Dynamite 7

Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!

Macross Plus

Macross Plus Movie Edition

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)