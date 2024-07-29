Summer blockbuster season is well underway — both in cinemas and at home on streaming, as Disney+ Canada has detailed its August 2024 lineup.
The big news is the premiere of Season 4 of meta murder mystery Only Murders in the Building. This season relocates the NYC trio to Los Angeles, where Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria play themselves as stars of a film adaptation of the show's titular podcast.
This month also sees the arrival of the latest Planet of the Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, plus a biopic about Motown pop trio the Supremes titled The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat.
See August 2024's Disney+ Canada schedule below, and check out all of the month's streaming schedules (including Netflix, Prime Video and more) here.
August 1
Land of Tanabata (New Episode)
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)
August 2
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts (S2)
August 3
The Fable (New Episode)
August 4
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
August 5
Futurama (S12, New Episode)
August 7
Grown-Ish (S6)
No Way Out: The Roulette (S1, New Episodes)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, Three-Episode Premiere)
August 8
Are You Sure?! (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)
Land of Tanabata (New Episode)
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)
August 9
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
Baby Sharks in the City
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)
Shark Attack 360 (All Episodes)
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Shark vs. Ross Edgley
Sharks Gone Viral
Supersized Sharks
The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)
August 11
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
August 12
Futurama (S12, New Episode)
Solar Opposites (S5)
August 14
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (S1)
No Way Out: The Roulette (S1, New Episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S2, Episodes 1 - 11)
The Tyrant (S1)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)
August 15
Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)
August 16
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)
My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)
The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)
August 17
The Fable (New Episode)
August 18
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
August 19
Futurama (S12, New Episode)
August 21
No Way Out: The Roulette (S1, New Episodes)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)
August 22
Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)
August 23
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)
My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)
The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)
The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat
August 24
The Fable (New Episodes)
August 25
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
August 26
Futurama (S12, New Episode)
August 27
Only Murders in the Building (S4, Premiere Episode)
August 28
The Zone: Survival Mission (S3, New Episode)
August 29
Are You Sure?! (S1, New Episode)
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (New Episode)
August 30
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (New Episode)
Macross 7: The Galaxy Is Calling Me!
Macross Dynamite 7
Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!
Macross Plus
Macross Plus Movie Edition
My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)