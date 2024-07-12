6

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race, romantic dramedy Fly Me to the Moon highlights the efforts taken by NASA to ensure the United States was the first country to land on the moon. However, the race between the United States and the Soviet Union is not the only clash the film takes on.

When marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson, who also produces the film) is brought in to help NASA's public image, her unorthodox methods are disapproved of by the director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch, Cole Davis (Channing Tatum). Despite their initial attraction to one another, their differing personalities and ethics make the launch even more complex, especially when Kelly is tasked with producing a fake moon landing in case of the launch's failure.

Directed by Greg Berlanti (his first directorial effort since 2018's Love, Simon) and written by Rose Gilroy, Fly Me to the Moon is technically stylish and fun but feels a bit haphazard. Despite using the classic screwball comedy structure where opposites attract, the chemistry between Johansson and Tatum is lacklustre at best and nonexistent at worst. Aggravating this is how miscast Tatum feels as Cole; nothing about Tatum's voice, performance and/or presence fits into the late-1960s time period. (It's worth noting that Chris Evans, a long-time collaborator of Johansson's, was originally cast as Cole.)

Johansson, though, turns her Hollywood glamour up to 11, giving audiences an endearing and dazzling performance à la Golden Age legends Katharine Hepburn and Barbara Stanwyck. The moments when she charms politicians by putting on a ridiculous Southern accents are highlights of the film.

Fly Me to the Moon attempts to juggle multiple storylines — arguably too one many. Between the Space Race, Kelly and Cole's relationship, the marketing elements and political issues, Fly Me to the Moon's cup already runneth over. But when the fake moon landing plot is finally introduced, Fly Me to the Moon becomes a deluge.

The tone of the film starts off strong, with a stylish, retro comedy formula at the forefront. It takes a more dramatic turn when Kelly's dark past and Cole's regrets regarding the failed Apollo 1 mission become more of a focus. Even with a runtime of over two hours, the film doesn't find the time to develop everything it introduces. Fly Me to the Moon's lack of focus hinders its potential to achieve liftoff.

However, the film offers sentimentality and a fun theatre-going experience for those who have been missing the rom-com recently. Thankfully, the costume design and hair/makeup do the era more than justice, and help to save the film. The set design of the Kennedy Space Center encapsulates audiences during this time, right alongside Daniel Pemberton's exciting score. The technical choices in Fly Me to the Moon accentuate the 1960s aesthetic, creating a nostalgic and idyllic look at the Space Race, elevating the delightful and sweet nature of the film.