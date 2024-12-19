Courteney Cox will reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the forthcoming seventh Scream film.

Following earlier reports that Cox was in talks to return to join the film, Variety has now confirmed the actor's involvement.

Cox joins Neve Campbell and Mason Gooding as actors making their return to the franchise.

Campbell's appearance as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 will mark her first appearance since 2022's Scream, given her absence from Scream VI due to a salary conflict.

In October, it was announced that Scream 7 had received a February 2026 premiere date.

The new instalment will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the script for 1996's Scream.