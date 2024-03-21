Cillian Murphy Confirms Involvement in 'Peaky Blinders' Movie, Will Start Filming in September

With an extremely successful awards season now in his rearview mirror, Cillian Murphy has already set his sights on the next project. The highly decorated Oppenheimer star will return to his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

The series's creator Steven Knight told Birmingham World this week that Murphy's reprisal was never in doubt.

"He definitely is returning for it," Knight confirmed, before revealing the production start date. "We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth, [UK]."

He also let slip that the film will depart from the series, which was based mostly in the 1920s, and focus on the Shelby family during World War II.

Thus far, there's been no word on which series regulars will join Murphy on the big screen, but Knight had previously told Esquire that the "new generation" introduced in Season 6 will be a big part of the film. This likely includes Shelby's estranged son Erasmus Shelby (Conrad Khan) and brother Finn Shelby (Harry Kirton).