Sony is finally giving us a tasty little (cannibalistic) nibble of 28 Years Later with the film's first full-length trailer, which gives us a look at Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's vision for the rage-zombie post-apocalyptic distant future.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's main guy looks like he's having a pretty bad time! From what we can tell, he's part of an isolated community of survivors guarded by nearly 360 degrees of water (we're not doing Land of the Dead rules, apparently).

Here's the synopsis:

It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Check out the new trailer — featuring not-Cillian Murphy the zombie — below. The film is out June 20.