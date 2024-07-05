Lily Gladstone had quite the run during awards season earlier this year, taking home a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gladstone reflected on awards season and compared the Golden Globes to the hit South Korean Netflix series Squid Game.

"I describe the Globes as a little bit of the Squid Game," Gladstone shared. "The reality is, you're in shapewear, you need to pee, you have commercial breaks, and that's the only time you're able to do it. So it's just a mad scramble, and then that's the time when you get to jam and meet idols like Meryl Streep. But of course, that part is not that bad."

Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous US-born actress to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Mollie Burkhart in Killers. Gladstone and Scorsese will reunite for the on-screen adaptation of Yōko Ogawa's 1994 sci-fi novel The Memory Police.

Gladstone recently appeared in the Disney+ miniseries Under the Bridge opposite Riley Keough, and in Erica Tremblay's feature film Fancy Dance.

Watch Gladstone and Clarkson's interview below.