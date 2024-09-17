Baz Luhrmann's next film will centre on the story of Joan of Arc.

Deadline reports that Luhrmann's next feature for Warner Bros., currently called Jehanne or Jehanne d'Arc, will focus on the patron saint of France, who became a military leader under purported guidance from God.

The outlet notes that the casting breakdown, beginning today, calls for a young female for "the ultimate teenage girl coming of age story, set in the Hundred Years' War."

Perhaps Luhrmann and his team should give Jenna Ortega a call. Late last week, the Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star listed Carl Theodor Dreyer's 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc as one of her four favourite films.

"An actress that I love and it's something that I've talked [about] with Tim [Burton] a lot, The Passion of Joan of Arc, the Dreyer film," Ortega said in an interview with Letterboxd. "Renée Falconetti's performance in that is absolutely insane. I feel like a dream character for me would be Joan of Arc."

Luhrmann's most recent film is 2022's Elvis, which received eight Academy Award nominations.