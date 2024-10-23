Calgary's GIRAF — Western Canada's biggest, boldest festival celebrating independent animation — is marking 20 years of outside-the-box creation this November.

Each year, GIRAF (that's the giant incandescent resonating animation festival, for those not in the know) brings a richly varied selection of animated shorts and features sourced from around the world to Calgary's cinemas, and to audiences across Canada with their online festival.

The 2024 edition will present four feature-length and 60 short animated films, all created by independent animators. As always, the programming presents a wide variety of themes and tones, running the gamut from sweet to unsettling.

In addition to its many screenings, GIRAF includes artist workshops, panels, animator networking activities and film packs curated by visiting animators. This year's featured visiting artist is director and animator Victoria Vincent, known for her work with Adult Swim and Netflix, plus a bevvy of independent online projects.

Alongside GIRAF's 20-year anniversary, festival presenter Quickdraw Animation Society (QAS) — a Calgary-based artist-run centre that supports the work of independent animators — is also celebrating a milestone, marking 40 years.

In celebration of this double-whammy anniversary, 2024's GIRAF will feature a special screening of films from Quickdraw members past and present, many of which have been digitally restored from original 16 and 32mm film.

In a statement about the festival's 20th year and the impact of QAS on its success, GIRAF programmer Ryan Von Hagen said:

Looking back it is amazing to see the impact QAS has had on the global animation community with members having worked on projects being celebrated around the world. For the 20th edition of this year's festival, we will be celebrating our history by highlighting recently digitized and restored film collection of QAS work, and also rejoicing in mind-bending contemporary animation. We are so excited to share this work, create experiences to inspire, and push the boundaries of what animation can be and can do.

This year's GIRAF is happening in person at Calgary's Globe Cinema from November 14 to 17, 2024. The online festival takes place November 18 to 24, 2024.

You can find more info on the fest here.

