A new feature-length documentary about Jimi Hendrix — the first to be authorized by his estate — is coming courtesy of The Greatest Night in Pop director Bao Nguyen.

According to Variety, Jimi "will tell the story of a transformational period in music history when Jimi Hendrix set the world — and his guitar — on fire."

The film will follow Hendrix's '60s rise to stardom, beginning in London before he headed back to the US for his breakthrough performance at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.

In a statement about the film, Jimi's sister Janie Hendrix said:

Jimi's time in London was some of the most pivotal in his life journey and his musical career. The social scene, night life that often bled into day, connections made, decisions on where he wanted to take his music and where he wanted his music to take him; all of that became something of a roadmap for the course his life would take. Just as Bao Nguyen has achieved in his films highlighting the lives of other iconic figures who influenced pop culture, this presentation of Jimi's London experience will be inspiring and informative — a story told the way it should be.

Nguyen added: "Telling the story of Jimi Hendrix during his pivotal years in London is both a profound honour and a unique responsibility."

Nguyen's previous music doc, this year's The Greatest Night in Pop, followed Lionel Richie on his journey to recruit music's biggest stars for one night of music in 1985 to record "We Are the World."