MRG Live — win tickets to Altameda, Saya Gray, Venbee, Morgan St. Jean or Mo Lowda & The Humble!

Published May 7, 2024
If you see an artist you love or you just love to attend shows with awesome artists — this is for you! 

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert of your choice in TORONTO, courtesy of MRG Live — one of Canada's leading hospitality and entertainment companies.

To enter, fill out the form below!

2024 Concert Dates:
06/05 Altameda: Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
06/06 Saya Gray: Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
06/07 Venbee: Toronto, ON - Annabel's
06/08 Morgan St. Jean: Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
06/20 Mo Lowda & The Humble: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

 

