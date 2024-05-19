Feist Reflects on 20th Anniversary of 'Let It Die'

Feist's album Let It Die came out on May 18, 2004, meaning that yesterday (Saturday, May 18) was its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, she has reflected on the album and shared some old photos.

She wrote on Instagram, "I almost feel she, the previous me, was another person than who I am now, though I live in a life of her making, and so I feel attachment to her stories and the circuitous playout of her decisions."

She added that, an hour after realizing that Let It Die was turning 20, she received a text informing her of the death of Jean-Philippe Allard, who signed her to Polydor France. She paid tribute to him and the artistic freedom the label gave her: "I was left alone, given the keys to the car and trusted. 20 years later, on the anniversary of the beginning of things for me, I'll be thinking of him, and sending gratitude to him."

Read Feist's post about Let It Die below, and see her photos from the era. This follows a 15th anniversary reissue that came out five years ago. She played the album's "Mushaboom" on her most recent tour.

Let It Die is actually her second album, but her true debut, 1999's Monarch: Lay Your Jewelled Head Down, has mostly been scrubbed from existence.