comedy streams
"Weird Al" Yankovic Is a Presidential Debate Moderator in "We're All Doomed"
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2020
It's been a pretty bad year. With three months left of 2020, the world has already had to collectively endure a deadly pandemic, raging wil...
Someone Made a Theme Song for Spirit Halloween and It Kinda Rips
PUBLISHED Sep 18, 2020
Labour Day came and went, and now that we've shed what was left of our summer skin, it's officially Halloween season. Strip malls everywher...
Watch Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker Goof Around in Space in the First Teaser for 'Moonbase 8'
PUBLISHED Sep 14, 2020
As previously reported, Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly have joined forces for the anticipated new Showtime series Moonbase...
Paul Rudd Wants You to Yeet Coronavirus in New PSA
PUBLISHED Sep 14, 2020
Famous millennial Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask to help beat coronavirus. Part of that sentence is true — Rudd is pleading with mille...
"Shoes" Singer Kelly Updates Viral Hit for COVID-19 Era
PUBLISHED Sep 2, 2020
Back in the early days of viral YouTube videos, there was a shoe-obsessed, overgrown teenage girl named Kelly who just wanted to shop. Four...
Comedian H. Jon Benjamin Takes on Classic Film Soundtracks as the Jazz Daredevil
PUBLISHED Jul 24, 2020
Five years since the release of his debut jazz album, voice actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin — known for his work on Bob's Burgers, Arche...
Stars Sing "Eat It" on 'Mr. Show' Charity Stream to Clown Celebrity Singalongs
PUBLISHED May 14, 2020
As a part of the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity hosted last night (May 12), Bob Odenkirk and David Cross broug...
Watch the Trailer for Hannah Gadsby's Netflix Special 'Douglas'
PUBLISHED May 12, 2020
Hannah Gadsby's new Netflix special, Douglas — the direct follow-up to her award-winning 2017 standup routine, Nanette — is set to arrive o...