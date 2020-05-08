comedy streams
Jonathan Torrens & Jeremy Taggart Get Dan Mangan, Ed Robertson, Tim Oxford for New Video
PUBLISHED May 8, 2020
Jonathan Torrens and Jeremy Taggart are back as Taggart & Torrens for another new song, as well as cameo-loaded video. For the Canadian du...
Here's Our First Trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix Special '23 Hours to Kill'
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2020
Jerry Seinfeld is coming back into our lives with a new Netflix special. Called 23 Hours to Kill, it will mark his first stand-up special o...
Watch the Trailer for Tiffany Haddish's Netflix Special 'Black Mitzvah'
PUBLISHED Nov 26, 2019
Tiffany Haddish will deliver a new stand-up special on Netflix next month, and the first look at the sure-to-be-hilarious Black Mitzvah has...
ICE Detains Kyle and His Family in Our First 'South Park' Season 23 Teaser
PUBLISHED Sep 24, 2019
Immigration issues are hilarious right? Trey Parker and Matt Stone seem to think so. Continuing to prove that no topic is off limits, the s...
Watch the Trailer for 'Dolemite Is My Name' Starring Eddie Murphy
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2019
In a new trailer for Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy plays real-life Rudy Ray Moore, creator of the 1975 film Dolemite — a classic '70s b...
Watch the First Trailer for 'Zombieland: Double Tap'
PUBLISHED Jul 25, 2019
The long-awaited Zombieland sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, is finally coming this October. Now, the first trailer has arrived. Reuniting...
Here Is Eric Andre's Blarf Album
PUBLISHED Jun 26, 2019
While Eric Andre is remaining coy about whether Blarf is actually him (it most definitely is), you can now stream the project's new album C...
Tim Heidecker Shares Heartbreaking Folk Song About American Abortion Ban
PUBLISHED May 16, 2019
Comedy genius Tim Heidecker is known for his absurdist sketch comedy as much as his wry, satirical songwriting. In response to the proposed...