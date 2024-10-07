The Golden Age of Digital Shorts was more than a decade ago, as Andy Samberg left Saturday Night Live in 2012, and the Lonely Island haven't produced a music video for the show since 2018's "Natalie's Rap 2." That changed over the weekend, as Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer returned for "Sushi Glory Hole."

The video stars Samberg and Schaffer, who pitch a Dragon's Den-style panel (made up of Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang) a business idea to feed people sushi through a glory hole in a bathroom stall. It's a gross and hysterical concept that prompts lots of "don't leave" and "hear us out," and a couple of moments of surprisingly adept rapping from Samberg.

Even though it's been a long time since the Lonely Island released new material, it's not entirely a surprise that they're back: the trio have been revisiting their Digital Shorts in a new podcast with Seth Meyers, and Samberg has been guesting on SNL at Kamala Harris's husband Douglas Emhoff.

Watch "Sushi Glory Hole" below.