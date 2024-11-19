John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Fred Armisen Announce Vancouver Show for Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Mike Birbiglia will also appear at the Stanley Park stop of the travelling fest

BY Alex HudsonPublished Nov 19, 2024

The travelling Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will be crossing Canada in 2025, and now the event has detailed its Vancouver stop with headliner John Mulaney.

Mike Birbiglia, Nick Kroll and Fred Armisen will all join Mulaney on the bill for September 13. 

The day before (September 12) will feature Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings and Derrick Stroup. The lineup has yet to be confirmed for September 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22) at 10 a.m. local time.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will also come to Edmonton (July 18–20 in Kinsmen Park), Winnipeg (July 18–20 in Assiniboine Park), Halifax (August 8–10 at Garrison Grounds) and Calgary (August 22–24 in Prince's Island Park).

The full lineups have yet to be confirmed, but John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan will perform in both Edmonton and Winnipeg. Find more details at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival's website.

