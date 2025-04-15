After sharing the headliners for 2025's season last fall, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) has announced the latest additions to the lineup. Championing fresh voices in comedy and entertainment, the lineup is welcoming local, seasoned and up-and-coming talent to each city and festival weekend, showcasing a wide range of performances from stand-up comedy, music and more.

Added to the bill in Edmonton from July 18 to 20 alongside headliners John Mulaney, Martin Short, Theo Von and Bert Kreischer are Whitney Cummings, the Trailer Park Boys, Jeremy Piven, Dusty Slay, Ms. Pat and more.

Mulaney, Von, Short and Kreischer are also headlining Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park from July 18 to 20, and will be joined by Mama Cutsworth, Dirty Catfish Brass Band, Brody Jackson, Todd Ness, the Reverend Rambler, Jordan Welwood and Matt Wright.

Halifax will welcome Cummings, Mike Birbiglia, Ms. Pat, Caitlin Peluffo, Nick Kroll and Fred Armisen to the Garrison Grounds from August 7 to 10 alongside Mulaney, Matt Rife, Jeff Arcuri and Kreischer.

Chelcie Lynn, Ms. Pat, Kam Patterson, Grace O'Malley and Derrick Stroup will perform at Calgary's Prince's Island's Park from August 22 to 24.

Finishing up the festival season in September will be the Trailer Park Boys, Birbiglia, Kroll, Armisen, Jeremy Piven, Kam Patterson, David Lucas, Ari Matti and more in Vancouver's Stanley Park with headliners Mulaney, Kreischer, Cummings, Tony Hinchcliffe.

See the full schedule and purchase tickets to the festival on GOCF's website.