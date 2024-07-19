Following Kyle Gass's onstage joke about the attempted Donald Trump assassination — which, to many, seemed pretty in line with Tenacious D's whole thing — Jack Black (possibly indefinitely) parted ways with his former creative partner and Gass was dropped by his agent.

Many fans of the duo were surprised and disappointed by Black's reaction to the joke, and now Gass has deleted the apology that he'd posted in the direct wake of the incident.

Gass's now-deleted apology read:

The line I improvised onstage Sunday night was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused.

Gass also liked a post from a Tenacious D fan account encouraging fans to sign a petition to "bring back the D."