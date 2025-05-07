This past weekend (May 4), Donald Trump promised a devastating 100 percent tariff on films produced outside of the US — but Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, isn't panicking just yet, and is instead reminding everyone about the "remarkable and maybe under-recognized cross-border cultural union" between Canada and the US.

"It's really early days. We don't know what this is going to mean. All we've had so far is the post and then a lot of speculation, so let's see what this really turns into," Bailey told the Canadian Press, saying that he is "waiting for more news" about what tariffs might look like if they come into place.

"What I know is that the American film industry is the biggest, most prominent and dominant in the world. And it has succeeded by drawing on the talent and the expertise and the creativity of artists and craftspeople from all over the world. That's what's made Hollywood great," Bailey said, noting that Canada plays a key role in the US film industry's success.

He explained, "I think sometimes it can be taken for granted, but this year we've been able to really see what it means to pay closer attention to what Canada contributes to this cultural bond between the two nations. And I hope that that continues. It's delivered great benefits for both countries."

Many Canadians have come to depend on the jobs that the international film industry has created, and Bailey asserted, "That, to me, is something that's been created intentionally and has succeeded really well. I think that's worth protecting."

It remains to be seen how an American tariff on international films would be imposed, or if it will be implemented at all. Since taking office in January, Trump has announced numerous tariffs before retracting them soon after, resulting in a rocky economy that has sunk the US stock market.