Keith Urban Is Sorry for Accidentally Revealing Phoebe Bridgers's Relationship Status

Phoebe Bridgers has become one of the most famous people in the world in the last couple years, and a symptom of that kind of fame is that you're much more likely to mix with other supremely famous people that you sorta have nothing in common with.
And thus, you have situations like this, in which Keith Urban is apologizing for accidentally exposing Bridgers's reported relationship with Bo Burnham in a TikTok taken at Taylor Swift's Philadelphia Eras Tour show. (This adds another dimension to the Sally Rooney/Phoebe Bridgers/Taylor Swift roadmap, which Exclaim!'s Allie Gregory handily explained in a TikTok earlier this month — you can learn more at the bottom of the page.)
Long story short, Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman went to see Swift's Eras Tour show in Philadelphia, where Bridgers opened the show. Bridgers had recently been linked with Bo Burnham, though the two haven't gone public with the relationship. Urban unintentionally spilled the beans on their behalf, however, when he posted a TikTok of himself and Kidman dancing to Swift's performance of "Style," in which you can see Burnham and Bridgers kissing in the background.
The video sent Bridgers and Burnham's fans into a tizzy online, and now Urban has apologized for accidentally blowing up the couples' spot. Talking to Entertainment Tonight at CMA Fest in Nashville this past weekend, Urban said, "Oh, I found out. Phoebe, I'm so sorry," when asked if he's heard about the hullabaloo.
When asked if Bridgers reached out to him about the incident, Urban said, "Well, I guess, in her own passive way, yeah. Don't be on camera, Phoebe! What were you thinking? It felt very awkward. I felt bad. We were just digging on the concert. You never know what's gonna happen."
Bridgers's "passive way" of commenting on the video was her posting Urban's song "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me" on her Instagram story.
@exclaimdotca Fact-checking for the new issue the only way we know how #phoebebridgers #sallyrooney #taylorswift #fleabagera ♬ original sound - Exclaim!