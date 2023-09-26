John Mulaney to Debut New Show with North American Tour

When comedians decide to tour together, apparently the rollout of the dates comes in a messy spread. Unless that's just the case with John Mulaney (and Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart) and his upcoming North American tour where he'll debut a new show. In addition to a previously announced performance with Davidson in Windsor, the duo will also be visiting Rama, ON, beforehand.
disgraced former wife guy comic will hit the road next week, starting October 5 in Rosemont, IL. Mulaney will venture into Canada about halfway through his itinerary, bringing the laughs to the Casino Rama Resort alongside Davidson on November 9 and the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on November 10. (Notably, there is no show scheduled in Vancouver, the land of notoriously cheap extras.)
You know the drill by now: Mulaney will finish his tour back in the US, where he'll be on the road through the end of the year with a December 31 performance in Phoenix. At least the weather should be nice.
Tickets for the Rama and Windsor shows are on sale now. See Mulaney's full itinerary below.
John Mulaney 2023 Tour Dates:
10/05 Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre *
10/06 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live *
10/07 Muncie, IN - Emens Auditorium *
10/08 Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre *
10/13 Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre ^
10/14 Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre ^
10/22 Pasadena, CA - The Pasadena Civic ^
10/27 Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center (early show) *
10/27 Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center (late show) *
10/28 Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena *
10/29 Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center *
11/02 Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center
11/04 Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
11/09 Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort *
11/10 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *
11/11 Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater
11/12 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
11/16 Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
11/17 Athens, GA - The Classic Center Theater
11/18 Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
11/19 Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
11/30 Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
12/01 Reading, PA - Santander Arena
12/02 Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
12/03 State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
12/08 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/09 New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
12/14 Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
12/15 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
12/21 Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
12/31 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
* with Pete Davidson
^ with Jon Stewart
