Jerry Seinfeld Teases 'Seinfeld' Reunion: "I Have a Little Secret"

Seinfeld fans, rejoice— something may finally be done about that ending. This past Saturday (October 7), Jerry Seinfeld teased a possible Seinfeld reunion during a standup show at the Wang Theatre in Boston.When asked by an audience member about the long-running sitcom's final episode (which notoriously left viewers disappointed upon its initial airing), the comedian said, "Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can't really tell it, because it's a secret."Followed by a flurry of gasps from the audience, Seinfeld said, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about it. So, you'll see, we'll see."