Jerry Seinfeld Teases 'Seinfeld' Reunion: "I Have a Little Secret"

Seinfeld fans, rejoice— something may finally be done about that ending. This past Saturday (October 7), Jerry Seinfeld teased a possible Seinfeld reunion during a standup show at the Wang Theatre in Boston.
When asked by an audience member about the long-running sitcom's final episode (which notoriously left viewers disappointed upon its initial airing), the comedian said, "Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can't really tell it, because it's a secret."
Followed by a flurry of gasps from the audience, Seinfeld said, "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about it. So, you'll see, we'll see."
After its final episode aired in May 1998, fans were outraged — the finale of Seinfeld has since become a running joke in pop culture as one of the worst TV show endings of all time. While producer Larry David still stands by its original ending — telling Grantland in 2014 that he feels it was quite a fitting and clever ending despite the audience's mass disappointment — Jerry Seinfeld sometimes regrets it.
"I sometimes think we really shouldn't have even done it," he told the New Yorker in 2014, "there was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy."
Maybe now, 25 years later, fans may finally get the Seinfeld ending they've always hoped for.