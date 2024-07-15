More than 20 years later, it's still a touchy subject: is Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy too long, or is it just right? Seth Meyers has strong feelings on the subject, since he has gotten into a debate about the films with LOTR lover Andy Samberg.

Last week (July 8), Meyers spoke with comedy trio the Lonely Island about the sketch "Dick in a Box" on their The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. Meyers said, "This was the completion of a trilogy that began with 'Lazy Sunday,' and then 'Natalie Rap,' and then today's Digital Short. The three of them — this was your Lord of the Rings, except mercifully shorter and watchable and good."

Samberg warned Meyers to "tread lightly," saying, "I will defend it till I D-I-E."

He went on to explain that he and wife Joanna Newsom used to rewatch the trilogy annually. "Joanna and I, until we had kids, we'd watch it at least once a year," he said, adding, "We used to just stay up all night." Plus, you just know they watched the extended editions, which add up to more than 11 hours in length.

Meyers responded, "And do you start in January in hopes that you'll be done by the summer?"

The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer pointed out that movies are so long these days that the LOTR trilogy might not seem as long as it once did. To this, Meyers said, "Right — which is why I think everyone should watch the film In Bruges, which is right around 90 minutes." Actually, the official runtime of In Bruges is 107 minutes, but his point still stands.

Hear the exchange below. The debate takes place in the opening minutes of the episode.