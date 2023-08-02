Hasan Minhaj Eyed to Take Over as 'The Daily Show' Host

The stars have aligned for Hasan Minhaj to possibly step into Trevor Noah's shoes and take over as the host of The Daily Show, Variety reports.
Since the cancellation of Minhaj's Patriot Act over at Netflix in 2020 and Noah's surprise exit from the Comedy Central show late last year, a neat slot has opened for the comedian to rejoin the show — as a host instead of as a correspondent this time.
Variety notes that sources close to the show suggest that "a months-long bake-off for the job among a phalanx of top comics is reaching its final stages," and Minhaj is being eyed for the top spot, a role he'd previously said he'd be interested in.
"I'm definitely open to the conversation. It's also a family conversation now. It's a very different conversation then when I first got hired at the show when I was 29 My life is in a very different place. And so that's a bigger life/family convo. It changes a lot of things," Minhaj told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast earlier this year.
"It's an all encompassing, all consuming thing," he continued. "And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, 'hey, are we all on board with this?'"
In the interim period between hosts, Minhaj has guest-hosted the show alongside the likes of Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Kal Penn and Al Franken.
Since the cancellation of Minhaj's Patriot Act over at Netflix in 2020 and Noah's surprise exit from the Comedy Central show late last year, a neat slot has opened for the comedian to rejoin the show — as a host instead of as a correspondent this time.
Variety notes that sources close to the show suggest that "a months-long bake-off for the job among a phalanx of top comics is reaching its final stages," and Minhaj is being eyed for the top spot, a role he'd previously said he'd be interested in.
"I'm definitely open to the conversation. It's also a family conversation now. It's a very different conversation then when I first got hired at the show when I was 29 My life is in a very different place. And so that's a bigger life/family convo. It changes a lot of things," Minhaj told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast earlier this year.
"It's an all encompassing, all consuming thing," he continued. "And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, 'hey, are we all on board with this?'"
In the interim period between hosts, Minhaj has guest-hosted the show alongside the likes of Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Kal Penn and Al Franken.