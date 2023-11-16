Hasan Minhaj Extends North American Tour to Canada in 2024

Hasan Minhaj has added a new North American leg to his ongoing Off with His Head standup tour, which includes a trio of Canadian shows in early 2024.
After capping his 2023 with four dates at New York's Beacon Theatre next month, Minhaj will pick things up again in Chicago on January 12, kicking off a 32-show leg bringing him to major markets on the continent.
Per an announcement, Minhaj's set will feature new material that will find him humorously grappling with "challenging themes like politics, parenting, and therapy."
Minhaj's Canadian stops include back-to-back evenings at Toronto's Meridian Hall on February 23 and 24, ahead of a date at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on March 15. You can find further details on those dates below.
Tickets for the 2024 leg of Minhaj's Off with His Head Tour go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale can currently be accessed ahead of time using the code "HASAN."
In August, Minhaj was apparently due to be announced as the new host of The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure, but was denied the gig after a New Yorker piece accused him of embellishing stories about his personal experiences with Islamophobia told in his standup specials.
In a statement to Vanity Fair that month, Minhaj said, "All my standup stories are based on events that happened to me.… I use the tools of standup comedy — hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines to tell entertaining stories. That's inherent to the art form. You wouldn't go to a haunted house and say, 'Why are these people lying to me?' — the point is the ride. Standup is the same."
Hasan Minhaj 2024 Tour Dates:
01/12 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
01/19 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
01/20 Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House
01/26 Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater
02/02 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre
02/09 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
02/09 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
02/16 Washington, DC - The Anthem
02/23 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
02/24 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
03/06 Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts
03/07 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/08 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
03/15 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/21 Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson Hall Tennessee Performing Arts Center
03/22 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
03/24 Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre
03/29 Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
04/04 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
04/05 Austin, TX - The Long Center for the Performing Arts
04/12 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
04/25 South Bend, IN - Notre Dame Idea Week
04/26 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/27 Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
04/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theater
05/03 Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
05/04 San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
05/16 Charlotte, NC - Knight Theatre
05/17 Greenville, SC - Peace Center
05/18 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
05/31 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
06/01 Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
