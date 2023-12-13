Exclaim! Comics: Chromeo vs. Daft Punk and Batman vs. Toilet Paper

Illustration: Joseph Starkey

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Dec 13, 2023

Happy holidays! This year, all I want for Christmas is, uh, toilet paper? On the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page, we've got batman using his cape for unspeakable things, pets in cute clothes, punk rock gratitude, and reviews of recent Toronto concerts by Chromeo and Röyksopp.

See the comics below, or grab a hard copy in the December 2023 / January 2024 issue of Exclaim!, on newsstands now.

Toilet Paper Batman by Noam Sussman

Pets in Outfits by Jem Woolidge

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth

Chromeo by Joseph Starkey

Röyksopp by Joseph Starkey

 
