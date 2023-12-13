Exclaim! Comics: Chromeo vs. Daft Punk and Batman vs. Toilet Paper

Happy holidays! This year, all I want for Christmas is, uh, toilet paper? On the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page, we've got batman using his cape for unspeakable things, pets in cute clothes, punk rock gratitude, and reviews of recent Toronto concerts by Chromeo and Röyksopp.
See the comics below, or grab a hard copy in the December 2023 / January 2024 issue of Exclaim!, on newsstands now.
Toilet Paper Batman by Noam Sussman
Pets in Outfits by Jem Woolidge
Cheezies by Fiona Smyth
Chromeo by Joseph Starkey
Röyksopp by Joseph Starkey
