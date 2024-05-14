Metric, Chromeo, Maestro Fresh Wes to Perform in Ottawa for Canada Day

It's finally starting to feel like maybe, just maybe, we're on the cusp of summer — so, for some, that means it's time to start thinking about Canada Day (if you're into that sort of thing). Today, Canadian Heritage has announced the lineup of performers who will take the stage in the nation's capital as part of this year's celebrations.

Metric, Chromeo, Maestro Fresh Wes, Kiesza, Neon Dreams, FouKi, Corneille, Qattuu, Willows, Kanen and Sara Dufour will perform at LeBreton Flats Park at the annual event, hosted by Isabelle Racicot. The event will broadcast live across the country on CBC Television, CBC Gem, ICI Radio-Canada Télé and ICI Tou.tv starting at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

From now through May 28, fans can vote on their favourite English hits from Metric and French tracks from FouKi to guarantee the opportunity to hear those songs performed live on the broadcast.